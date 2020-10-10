Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A Piteousness of Doves

Dear Readers,

A group of doves is known variously as a bevy, a dole, a cote, a dule, a flight and, most interestingly, a pitying or a piteousness of doves. There are many such weird collective nouns for birds, ranging from a kettle of hawks to a conspiracy of ravens to a murder of crows. The reason why a group of doves is called a piteousness is perhaps because they are supposed to be symbols of peace and anybody believing in peace in this day and age can only evoke pity.

The doves at the Reserve Bank of India, however, are birds of a different feather. If there is anything to pity them about, it is perhaps that they are unable to cut rates even when the economy is forecast to shrink 9.5 percent this year, because inflation continues to be high. Yet, even without cutting rates, they have done all they could to keep market rates low. They believe the current bout of food inflation is transient and should be looked through. What’s more, the MPC explicitly stated that the accommodative stance of monetary policy will continue this fiscal year and the next. That set off a nice rally in banks on Friday, never mind that, as of September 25, 2020, non-food credit growth was a mere 5.12 percent, lower than the rate of inflation, which means that real credit growth was negative. Perhaps that is why the MPC didn’t cut rates, preferring instead to focus on keeping market rates low despite the looming threat of a huge fiscal deficit. Maybe they aren’t doves at all, but wise owls, in which case we should call them a parliament, because parliament is the collective noun for owls. We had debated this important question here.

Be that as it may, high frequency indicators show the economy is picking up as it is being unlocked. The September PMI data added to a series of upbeat numbers, all indicating a recovery. On the other hand, our recovery tracker was not so sanguine this week. As expected, investment demand continued to languish. But auto makers had much to cheer about. The glass looked half full for some companies, half empty for others. For instance, the recovery is on track for Schaeffler India, as it is for Titan. As for TCS, its results showcased the post-pandemic promise of Indian IT, in spite of a new round of US visa restrictions. We had written earlier about how COVID-19 has set Indian IT on a multi-year growth path. Volumes also recovered at Adani Ports. But there were also many instances of growth being delayed---Cummins India, for example, or Finolex Industries, which stocks, however, have other strengths.

The pandemic and the uncertainty about the recovery have led to a hunt for new business models, which you can read about here. And we had a piece on how some savvy billionaires used the pandemic to increase their wealth.

Of course, not everything in the markets is linked to a recovery. During the week, we weighed in on whether investors should participate in the Vedanta delisting and life after the offer for Vedanta shareholders. We looked at a small housing company that is shining during challenging times. We explored who gains and who loses from the gas price revision. And in the financial sector, we debated whether HDFC Bank or Bajaj Finance is a better bet.

The US elections are around the corner and Joe Biden has increased his lead over Trump both in the opinion polls and in the betting ring. That may, on balance, be good for India.

Coming back to the all-important question of growth, RBI says that after this fiscal’s 9.5 percent contraction, India’s GDP will rise by 10.1 percent in FY22. The World Bank has recently said India’s GDP will shrink by 9.6 percent this fiscal, but will rebound by just 5.4 percent the next year. In both cases, GDP will be lower at the end of FY22 compared to the end of FY20. It means two lost years. Such a recovery is hardly an occasion to celebrate.

But then, everything depends on whether the forecasts turn out to be correct. And as the economist John Kenneth Galbraith said, "The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable".

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty