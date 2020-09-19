Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | A new kind of divergence

So far we’ve been talking about the divergence between the economy and the markets. But now a new kind of divergence is coming up—a divergence between economies.

The damage to the developed nations on account of the pandemic is now believed to be not as bad as feared, because massive interventions by central banks and governments have supported these economies. For India, on the other hand, estimates of GDP growth are being revised further downwards, as the full extent of the damage to the economy caused by the lockdown, the absence of fiscal support and the continuing rise in infections are becoming clear.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the rich countries’ club, now estimates that global GDP will contract 4.5 percent this year, against its earlier estimate of a 6 percent decline. But for India, the contraction for the year is now expected to be 10.2 percent, down from 6.5 percent in its June estimate. To be sure, these numbers will keep changing, but nonetheless it’s a fact that while global growth is being revised up, growth for India is being revised down.

The Asian Development Bank now believes the Indian economy will contract 9 percent this year, against its earlier estimate of 4 percent. And yet the ADB expects the Bangladesh economy to expand by 5.2 percent this year, Nepal by 2.3 percent, while Pakistan’s GDP is expected to contract by a mere 0.4 percent. China is expected to grow by 1.8 per cent, according to both the ADB and the OECD. The Fed now estimates that US GDP will shrink 3.7 percent this year, against its earlier projection of a 6.5 percent contraction.

Of course, all this is based on the infections coming down in the US and Europe. But there are many downside risks. There are worries about a second wave in Europe and the UK is now refusing to rule out a new lockdown, as virus cases surge. Oxford Economics, which too has reduced its estimates of the hit to the global economy this year, says that business fears are increasingly focused on risks to the global economy stemming from a second coronavirus wave and a potential financial crisis. In India, of course, the economy is being opened up, in spite of a spike in daily cases.

The improvement in the estimates of global GDP has been reflected in the markets, as the Bank of America global survey of fund managers finds. The US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has pledged to keep rates unchanged till 2023 and its real policy rate will remain negative till then. Also, the Fed chairman believes there’s no bubble in the markets. This is what he said: ‘And if you look at the long experience of the 10-year, 8-month expansion, the longest in our recorded history, it included an awful lot of quantitative easing and low rates for seven years. And I would say it was notable for the lack of the emergence of some sort of a financial bubble, a housing bubble or some kind of a bubble, the popping of which could threaten the expansion. That didn’t happen. And frankly, it hasn’t really happened around the world since then.’ We analysed what that meant for the markets.

But this is old hat and the markets are now concerned about other matters, such as the US elections, which we have been tracking closely.

As for the Indian economy, we really don’t have to rely on foreign estimates---our own recovery tracker provides an accurate snapshot, the good news being that the last week showed a sharp improvement. Here’s a cement stock and a proxy play on two-wheelers that are bets on the recovery theme. Ditto for this steel company. The auto components industry will also benefit and we tell you here which stock would be a better bet. Our monsoon watch is also reason for optimism, although here too some tail risks are emerging.

However, the problem is that unemployment in the Indian economy seems to have become a structural issue. And the combination of low growth and high inflation is a toxic one. The much-touted Mudra loans are now emerging as the next source of non-performing assets. Given these long-term problems, it’s all the more necessary for policy makers to focus on structural reforms and review its protectionist stance on international trade. This is also the message from our faltering exports, with exports to China being a bright spot. The silver lining, though, was the government’s reforms in agriculture, although some of that sheen was lost because of a knee-jerk ban on onion exports.

A well-timed second stimulus package is also sorely needed. The markets are looking ahead to it and believe that things will be back to normal by March next year, as S Krishnakumar, CIO (Equities), Sundaram Mutual Fund told us. The markets are also hoping for an early vaccine and here’s a stock that could benefit from that.

