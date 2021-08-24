Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Wednesday, 25th August, at 8 PM with Murli Deshpande on ‘Daily Bread and Butter or Daily Income Strategy in Nifty and Bank Nifty’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest-rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this sixth webinar on theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Murli Deshpande, Founder, Murli's Options Trading Academy (MOTA) share insights into ‘Daily Bread and Butter or Daily Income Strategy in Nifty and Bank Nifty’.

Murli Deshpande is the Founder of Murli’s Options Trading Academy (MOTA). He has over 11 years of experience in trading options and 5+ years of experience in educating more than 1000 traders worldwide.

He is specialized in options trading and is presently a full-time Professional trader focusing on index options in Indian and US market. He has his proprietary trend finding method.

He now teaches individual traders the techniques and methods he used every day to consistently make a profit in the options markets. Murli also teaches professional and retail traders through webinars, onsite training, and one on one mentoring: A conservative and risk-averse trader who believes in defined risk market neutral strategies.



Entry rules for Daily Income Strategy.



Stop loss rules for Daily Income Strategy.



Exit Rules for Daily Income Strategy.



Position Sizing and Money Management.



The process of Identifying right strike price with Proper Risk management.



This is an intraday strategy is designed to generate profits over a longer-term period if one follows it with discipline as it exploits the theta edge over the period of the day.



Strategy Performance: 4 years Back-tested results in Bank nifty, 2 years back-tested results in Niffy, and 188 days actual trades.



The other speakers for the event are Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak and Dharmik Thakker.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

