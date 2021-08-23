Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Tuesday, 24th August, at 8 PM with Dharmik Thakker on ‘Option trading for Rookies: Introduction to Option Greeks, Iron Condor and Ratio Spreads’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing trading platforms.

The online conference comprises three different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this fifth webinar on the theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Dharmik Thakker, Founder, Algomaker.in illustrate ‘Option trading for Rookies: Introduction to Option Greeks, Iron Condor and Ratio Spreads’.

Dharmik Thakker is an Algo trader and a Trading Strategy Provider.

He started his trading career in 2011. He is the director of Sharebazaar.co.in & AlgoMaker.in



Deep dive into Option Greeks subtleties.



The Greeks are the path to putting your strategies on "Auto-pilot".



Learn the subtleties of all the Greeks and how they affect Option prices and strategies.



Understand the basic concepts of iron condor options (what they are and how they work).



Learn and trade all the different variations of iron condors.



Increase your profit potential and risk levels using iron condors.



Learn new ways to make money in the stock market.



The webinar includes:

The other speakers for the event are Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Murli Deshpande, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, and Abhijit Pathak.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, please click here.

