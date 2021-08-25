MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Thursday, 26th August, at 8 PM with Sivakumar Jayachandran on ‘How to Connect Dots for Intraday Scalps in Bank Nifty & Nifty’

In the seventh webinar on Options Trading Strategies, we are joined by Sivakumar Jayachandran, Trader & Entrepreneur. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Thursday, 26th August.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity, and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest-rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.

The event features:

  • 12 Options Traders

  • 3 Special Themes

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Creative Strategies

In this seventh webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and first on theme Intraday Option Trading Strategy, watch Sivakumar Jayachandran, Trader & Entrepreneur illustrate ‘How to Connect Dots for Intraday Scalps in Bank Nifty & Nifty’.

Close

Related stories

Sivakumar Jayachandran is one of the successful option scalpers popularly known as @justsiva123 on Twitter. He is a serial entrepreneur who took a successful exit from his BPO business before venturing into the world of financial markets. Siva currently mentors budding professional traders to swim in the world of options.

Scalping & Day Trading requires you to Take Quick Decisions & It Requires Lot of Discipline & To Successfully Scalp Every Trader Needs to know the nuances of various aspects which needs to be connected while taking a Trade. This webinar will help you to decode the Market in Simplified Manner using World Markets, Domestic Cues, VIX, IV, Chart Indicators combined with OI Analysis.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, and Murli Deshpande.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, please click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events, and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!

See you at Option Omega 2.0!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #calendar #Option Omega
first published: Aug 25, 2021 07:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.