Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Thursday, 26th August, at 8 PM with Sivakumar Jayachandran on ‘How to Connect Dots for Intraday Scalps in Bank Nifty & Nifty’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this seventh webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and first on theme Intraday Option Trading Strategy, watch Sivakumar Jayachandran, Trader & Entrepreneur illustrate ‘How to Connect Dots for Intraday Scalps in Bank Nifty & Nifty’.

Sivakumar Jayachandran is one of the successful option scalpers popularly known as @justsiva123 on Twitter. He is a serial entrepreneur who took a successful exit from his BPO business before venturing into the world of financial markets. Siva currently mentors budding professional traders to swim in the world of options.

Scalping & Day Trading requires you to Take Quick Decisions & It Requires Lot of Discipline & To Successfully Scalp Every Trader Needs to know the nuances of various aspects which needs to be connected while taking a Trade. This webinar will help you to decode the Market in Simplified Manner using World Markets, Domestic Cues, VIX, IV, Chart Indicators combined with OI Analysis.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, and Murli Deshpande.

