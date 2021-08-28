Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Sunday, 29th August, at 8 PM with Saketh Ramakrishna on ‘Earning regular profits with only 1 trade a week’

Saketh Ramakrishna

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this tenth webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and first on theme Expiry Day Option Trading Strategy, watch Saketh Ramakrishna, Designated Partner, Optionables Fintech LLP share insights on ‘Earning regular profits with only 1 trade a week’.

Saketh R is the Co-Founder of Optionables Fintech LLP. He is an active trader and a passionate investor for the past 8 years. After graduation, Saketh started Optionables Fintech LLP as a partnership firm with the goal to make this his full-time profession. At the age of 20 years he started the firm along with his partner focusing on building trading system and developing algo models to deploy it in real time trades.

Saketh is also an active YouTuber who creates finance content and streams live trades too.

This webinar is about simple trades which can be executed specially on expiry days, the simple setup yields great results over time and the best part is you just have to execute only one trade a week and you don't even have to sit and follow the markets. This is ideal for part time trades who are engaged with work during the week and also for full time traders who can run this trading system alongside their usual trades.

The other speakers for the event are Puneet Tewani, Ashok Devanampriya, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Nitish Narang and Santosh Pasi.

