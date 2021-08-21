Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Sunday, 22nd August, at 8 PM with Alchemist Gurumurthy on ‘Delta Neutral Pendulum Swing Strategy’

Alchemist Gurumurthy

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this third webinar on theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Alchemist Gurumurthy, Trader, Trainer and a Serial Entrepreneur share insights on ‘Delta Neutral Pendulum Swing Strategy’.

Gurumoorthy P Iyer – popularly known as Guru – Alchemist is into trading since 1991. Failure of Failures – he has failed MOST only to find many a EUREKA moments of discoveries – all his concepts are Unique, simple, effective, executable and scalable.

He trains on High Probability Trade setups and his tactics have LEAST risk to best reward and is hedged. His delta neutral strategies like Golden Butterfly, Always on and BN Weekly expiry strategies are scalable with 3-7% monthly return on investment.

Till he has trained more than 2000 people and his USP is training in live markets.

In this webinar, you will learn a Delta neutral modified Pendulum strategy. It is simple to understand, easy to implement & extremely scalable. This strategy is designed especially for working professionals who ideally need very less screen presence time.

The other speakers for the event are Sivakumar Jayachandran, Ashok Devanampriya, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia and Tina Gadodia.

