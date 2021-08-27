Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Saturday, 28th August, at 8 PM with Santosh Pasi on ‘Option Volatility Strategies for Retail Traders’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity, and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest-rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO, and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies, and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this ninth webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and third on theme Intraday Option Trading Strategy, watch Santosh Pasi, CEO, Pasi Technologies share insights on ‘Option Volatility Strategies for Retail Traders’.

Mr. Santosh Pasi is an option trader, trainer and founder of Pasi Technologies. He has a host of domain-specific certifications - CISA, PMP, MBA, and MCA. He has been a trader in the Indian stock markets with an overall experience of 14 years, specialising in Options Trading while focusing on volatility.

He is a non-directional option strategy trader, considering volatility as an edge. He manages the tool “OptionsOracle”, which is an option strategy analysis tool, widely used by most option traders in India. He has been conducting Option Trading workshops pan India. He has also trained over 800 participants across India and other parts of the world.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Sivakumar Jayachandran, and Nitish Narang.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, please click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events, and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!

See you at Option Omega 2.0!