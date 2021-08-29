Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Monday, 30th August, at 8 PM with Puneet Tewani on ‘Trade Banknifty options like a pro in the intraday / expiry day through a proven strategy’

Fox Trading Solutions CEO Puneet Tewani

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



12 Options Traders



3 Special Themes



12 Days of Action



12 Creative Strategies



The event features:

In this eleventh webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and second on theme Expiry Day Option Trading Strategy, watch Puneet Tewani, CEO, Fox Trading Solutions share insights on ‘Trade Banknifty options like a pro in the intraday / expiry day through a proven strategy’.

Puneet Tewani is an Intraday Trader, mainly trades in Banknifty options. He runs few bunch of strategies using automated algo infrastructure. He manages a fund of 5cr+ and the combined calmar of strategies is above 45.

In this webinar learn to Trade Banknifty options like a Pro on expiry days, with loss defined options strategies having high win rates. The strategies are backtested, have positive expectancy and a calmar ratio of 7. This strategy has delivered consistent return of 100% CAGR in last 4 years.

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Nitish Narang, Santosh Pasi and Saketh Ramakrishna.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

