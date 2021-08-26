MARKET NEWS

English
Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Friday, 27th August, at 8 PM with Nitish Narang on ‘Finding good Intraday Nifty & Bank Nifty Options Strategies’

the eighth webinar on Options Trading Strategies, we are joined by Nitish Narang, Founder, stockmock.in. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Friday, 27th August.

Moneycontrol News
August 26, 2021 / 07:07 PM IST

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

This event is in partnership with Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing trading platforms, trusted by 40 lakh+ customers. With its powerful platform, one can trade in Equities, F&O, Commodity and Currency segments at minimal brokerage charges. Through its mobile application, one of India’s highest-rated trading apps, traders can access state-of-the-art trading tools for pre-and post-trade analyses. These include 100+ charts with 250+ indicators, Options Chain With Strategy Mode, Options Greek, AMO and CO orders. And for new traders, they also have a library of easy-to-understand videos by experts on how to use these tools effectively.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies, and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.

The event features:

  • 12 Options Traders

  • 3 Special Themes

  • 12 Days of Action

  • 12 Creative Strategies


 In this eighth webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and second on theme Intraday Option Trading Strategy, watch Nitish Narang, Founder, stockmock.in share insights on ‘Finding good Intraday Nifty & Bank Nifty Options Strategies’.

Related stories

Nitish has 10+ years of experience with JavaScript in both frontend (AngularJS, KnockoutJS, ReactJS, VueJS, MithrilJS) and backend (NodeJS, ExpressJS). He is experienced in trading Futures and Options in Indexes (Bank Nifty and Nifty) and in currency (USDINR).

The webinar includes:

  • How to evaluate good Intraday strategies backed by historical data on Stockmock, backtest it and analyse the results.

  • Explain how to evaluate good strategies by running various combination on Stockmock.

  • Share one of the strategies he used to trade and tell why it’s decent. In detail.

  • Showcase his Telegram Bot which helps him do auto trading and take actions

The other speakers for the event are Ashok Devanampriya, Santosh Pasi, Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande and Sivakumar Jayachandran.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at a 90 percent discounted price of Rs 600 (Rs 50 per webinar).

Moneycontrol users who are yet to subscribe to Pro can access the webinar series at a 50 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3,000.

To book your seat, please click here.

Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events, and much more…Click here and be a Pro!!

See you at Option Omega 2.0!
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #calendar #Option Omega
first published: Aug 26, 2021 07:07 pm

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

