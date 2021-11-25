Moneycontrol PRO presents Intrazon 2.0 on Friday, 26th November, at 8 pm, with Joy Mukherjee on ‘Learn to Pick Momentum Stocks in Intraday Trading’

INTRAZON 2.0 is one of the largest retail Intraday Traders Online Conferences to be organised in India.

Some of the best intraday traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family and always held in November, the online conference is based purely on a single theme – intraday trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30th November, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

- 12 Intraday Speakers

- 12 Days of Action

- 12 Creative Strategies

In this eighth Intrazon 2.0 webinar, watch Joy Mukherjee, Founder, OTP Academy share insights on ‘‘Learn to Pick Momentum Stocks in Intraday Trading’’.

Make money with your own trading strategy. Learn how to use your favorite candlestick patterns or your favorite indicators. In this session, we will discuss and show you the way how we should use momentum in intraday trading. A trend riding system for intraday scalping!

Mr Joy is a Technical Analyst at Directional F&O trader. He has trading experience of over a decade and has trained over 500 OTP students in the last few years.

This webinar includes –

- Intraday Trading Psychology

- Identification of Intraday Stocks

- Intraday Scanner & its use

- Parameters for Sustainable Movement

- How to get Confirmation of a Trade

- Learn the Easiest Way to Make Money in Stock Market

The other speakers for the event are Sujith Nadig, Dinesh Nagpal, Deepak Thakran, Ashok Devanampriya, Swapnaja Sharma, Indrazith Shantharaj, Amit Seth, Vishal Mehta, Prashant Shah Varun Danturthy, and Thoviti Brahmachary.

To book your seat, click here

