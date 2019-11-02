Moneycontrol Pro Picks of the Week

What a week it has been for investors in Indian stocks! The benchmark Sensex gained over a 1,000 points or 2.8 percent, over its close on October 25. It hit 40,000 for the first time since July. Clearly, risk has returned.

As we wrote mid-week, local equities are being fuelled by a mixture of optimism stemming from some green shoots (if at all it can be called that), expectations of a bonanza and partly playing catch-up with global markets.

The US Federal Reserve rate cut and rising hopes of a US-China trade deal were big factors for global markets. Unending rumours of a forthcoming personal income tax cut also helped as did the better-than-expected earnings of some index heavyweights such as Tata Motors and ICICI Bank.

However, this good news on the stock market front is at total dissonance with what’s happening in the broader economy. Core sector output shrank an unprecedented 5.2 percent in September, bank non-food credit contracted in the first half of the fiscal year, while government tax revenues continue to grow at a snail’s pace.

Lastly, the manufacturing PMI numbers for October fell to a two-year low showing well and truly that markets are galloping ahead of fundamentals.

The week ended with the news of India losing a dispute with the US at the WTO which could force us to remove export subsidies dealing a body blow to export competitiveness.

On the bright side though, there is a ready solution available in the form of a report by the High-Level Advisory Group to the commerce ministry. Apart from earnings, a global investor’s offer of $1.2 billion for a stake in Yes Bank and Indigo’s mega order was the big corporate stories of the week.

IndiGo’s huge aircraft order can help change its long-term trend

After much bad news, IndiGo investors, at last, had something to smile about. The airline placed an order for 300 jets from the A320neo family with Airbus. The news resulted in a sharp 8 percent jump in the company’s share price, the biggest gain in the past three years. The question is whether the news justifies the sharp run-up? Read more.

Indian companies remain heavily taxed despite the corporate tax cut

The corporate tax cut was hailed as a big game-changer for Indian companies. Indeed, initial reports after the tax cut was announced pointed out that India would now be among the lowest taxed countries globally.

However, an analysis that has emerged in the last month point to results that aren't too heartening. Though the Indian government has done the right thing in cutting corporate tax rates, the surcharges, cess, various taxes on dividend defeats the purpose. Read more.

Did the market jump the gun in celebrating the reduction in pledged shares?

Pledged shares as a mode of raising finance have acquired a bad name in the recent past, with lenders selling promoters’ shares in the open market on non-payment of dues. Now, reports say that promoters of nearly 50 listed companies have reduced the percentage of their pledged shares.

Naturally, the market has taken notice of this development and taken the price of those stocks higher. Is this justified?. Read more.

India Inc’s Q2: How companies have braved the slowdown so far

Almost halfway into the September-quarter earnings season, only a handful - 440 companies - reported earnings so far, and nearly 50 percent (24 out of 50) Nifty firms have declared their results. So, early trends could provide some insights.

India Inc, on the whole, has reported a subdued top-line performance mimicking the much-talked-about demand slowdown. Click here to read more.

How South Asia can contribute a third of global growth in twenty years

Can India’s per capita income, in terms of purchasing power parity, be almost half that of the United States by 2040? The International Monetary Fund, in a section on South Asia in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for Asia and the Pacific, says that can happen, provided of course we go in for a stiff dose of reform. How is this feat going to be achieved? Read more.

After prolonged asset quality problems, has ICICI Bank emerged from its lost decade?

ICICI Bank has been a tough stock for investors in the past 10 years. The bank faced two asset quality cycles in the last decade. Then, there was the corporate governance issue involving its former CEO Chanda Kochhar.

But now, the stock has gained around 48 percent in the past year and has been one of the best-performing stocks in the Nifty index despite widespread concerns in the financial sector. Can this rally in ICICI Bank’s stock sustain? Read more.

Cummins India, which was showing some signs of revival and recovery, is once again in the defensive mode as both the international and domestic business declined in the September quarter.

Three months earlier, the management had expressed concerns about the slowing economy and Capex because of the general elections and funding issues because of the financial crisis.

Clearly, the situation has not improved. Click here for our in-house research team’s take on this Capex major.

Managing your trade is as important, if not more, than selecting a trade

Derivatives as instruments are mostly used in the markets for speculation by using the leverage the instrument provides. Unless one is pretty confident on the analysis, and trades for a swing movement with strict stop-loss, using derivatives to trade is risky.

Most traders, especially in their formative years, over-emphasise on analysis. Using an example, seasoned trader Neeraj Gupta explains that while analysis and trading as per your strategy are important, managing your trade should also be a key focus area. Read more.

Next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Bangkok to attend the annual ASEAN-India Summit, the East Asia Summit and the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit).

The Supreme Court is also expected to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya case. The earnings week continues as well with blue chips like Sun Pharma reporting results.

