Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Is there a method to the market madness?

Investors, institutional and retail, are pouring money into Indian stocks, paying little heed to warnings from several quarters that expectations may be running ahead of reality

Indian equities are climbing rapidly. After range-bound movement between January and March, the main benchmarks Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex cranked up from April onwards, rising 16 percent and 14 percent, respectively, till date. And mid-cap and small-cap indices, along with cyclicals such as autos, banking and real estate, turned outliers and have risen at a steeper rate than large-cap indices.

Is there a method to the current madness visible in the market? To be sure, markets are driven by liquidity. Investors, institutional and retail, are pouring money into Indian stocks, paying little heed to warnings from several quarters that expectations may be running ahead of reality. This article cites market experts who reckon that valuations are currently not as stretched as they were during the high of January 2022. “The Sensex is trading at a 12-month forward P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of 19.5x, which is a 5 percent discount to its own long-period average (LPA),” it says.

Indeed, India seems to be among preferred markets for global equity investors. This FT article (free to read for MCPro subscribers) says more than $41 billion has flowed into emerging markets in Asia (ex-China) over the past 12 months. More pertinent is the comment by Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific head of equity research for BNP Paribas, who said that investors would remain “fence sitters” on China until its growth outlook improved. He described the two dominant themes for Asia this year as “buy India” and “buy AI-driven tech”.

That said, indices show that MSCI India valuations are still at a premium to MSCI Emerging Markets. And it is not that India's earnings are without risks and challenges.

June quarter earnings have just started to unfold, with information technology biggies such as TCS, Infosys and Wipro not only posting disappointing results, but coming out with dull guidance for the current year.

In manufacturing, the auto sector may report robust expansion in profit margins during the June quarter. But sales growth has begun to moderate and could gradually slow down earnings momentum in the quarters ahead in FY2024. Read here on why it could be a time for a downshift in valuations.

Not surprisingly, market experts are cautioning investors. In this article, White Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aashish Somaiyaa stresses that the market was underestimating the possibility of bad news from the US, or negative global macro data. 'Be balanced and recognise that market sentiment has moved from “extreme bearishness” to “FOMO bordering on euphoria,”' writes Ajay Bagga in his article, which gives insights on the forthcoming US Federal Reserve meet.

Valuations are high although they may not be outrageously expensive at this point. It also means that investors are banking on companies to deliver strong earnings. The flip side is that when stock valuations are high, even the slightest uncertainty or change in perceptions can have a huge influence on stock prices. While a sustained upmove does give the impression of there being a method in the market madness, a decline in the margin of safety may be lurking in the depths.

Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro