Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro Exclusive| Vipin Sondhi on the outlook for CVs, vehicle scrappage policy, how Ashok Leyland is approaching defence sector orders and much more

We believe, going forward, every quarter will be better than the previous one, says Vipin Sondhi

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

The pandemic has left a deep dent in the commercial vehicle industry. A slowdown in sales was anticipated because of the shift from BS4 to BS6. But the pandemic has made the situation worse. Still, there is hope.

“Over the last two months, we are seeing a steady recovery in demand. Going forward, we hope things would only get better,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland.

In an interview with Vatsala Kamat, he is also talked about when things will get normal, the industry’s challenges, the vehicle scrappage policy, defence sector orders and how Ashok Leyland is gearing up to cater to future demand.

The complete interview is exclusive to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers, click here to read.​
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:22 am

tags #India's economy #interview #markets #Moneycontrol Pro

