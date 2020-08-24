Moneycontrol Pro Exclusive| Vipin Sondhi on the outlook for CVs, vehicle scrappage policy, how Ashok Leyland is approaching defence sector orders and much more

The pandemic has left a deep dent in the commercial vehicle industry. A slowdown in sales was anticipated because of the shift from BS4 to BS6. But the pandemic has made the situation worse. Still, there is hope.

“Over the last two months, we are seeing a steady recovery in demand. Going forward, we hope things would only get better,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland.

In an interview with Vatsala Kamat, he is also talked about when things will get normal, the industry’s challenges, the vehicle scrappage policy, defence sector orders and how Ashok Leyland is gearing up to cater to future demand.