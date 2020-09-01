Moneycontrol Pro Exclusive: Chandresh Nigam on the outlook for markets and mutual funds as the economy and markets take diverging paths

Equity investors are a nervous lot as markets are rising while the economy is sliding. Mutual funds have seen inflows into equity schemes fall. The Q1 GDP data shows how the economy has been hurt by COVID-19's aftereffects. Investors would want to know what lies ahead.

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO of Axis Mutual Fund, talks about the divergence between equity markets and the economy, on the shape of an economic recovery in India, the outlook for mutual funds, on sectors that are worst affected but can bounce back, on his investment philosophy and more.

"Good quality growth means you have an edge over competition, which allows pricing power over a sustained period. So, you get free cash generation in line with profits and a high ROE. The valuation fundamentals today have changed. People believe that companies with quality profit growth and high ROE that can sustain over five years will command a high PE. High PE doesn’t mean they are expensive; they are expensive in relation to current earnings. It is a simple strategy, really. If you are unable to call on a company for five years then it is not worth investing," says Nigam.

In an interview with Vatsala Kamat, Nigam covers a wide range of topics that will engage investors, whether they invest directly in equity markets or entrust their money to a fund manager.