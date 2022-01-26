Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Wednesday, 26 January, at 8 pm, with Ananth Acharya on 'Ignite your way to massive profits by trading Indian Index'

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.



• 12 Index Traders



• 12 Days of Action



• 12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas



In this eighth Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Ananth Acharya, Founder, Applied Elliott Wave, share insights on “Ignite your way to Massive Profits by trading Indian Index”

Ananth Acharya is the founder of Applied Elliott Wave. Acharya is a veteran of financial markets with a deep understanding of behavioral finance, patterns and cycles. With over 18 years of market research and 28 years of hands-on trading experience, he has demonstrated a new age approach to practical application of market analysis.

His ability to think in patterns of the markets is unparalleled. Approaching the markets with incisive logic, a deep understanding of the various schools of thought, and an uncanny knack of cracking the most difficult codes, he has found a ground-breaking approach to the eternal problem of the financial markets – The Trend Reversal Patterns of the Markets.



• How to discover the simple elegant and power method of squaring price and time.



• This is one of WD Gann's essential principles to indicate trend change. Understanding this principle will put you ahead of 90% of the traders and investors in the markets.



• Discover and learn to convert price into time cycles and not only forecast future trend change dates, but also profit from it immensely.



• Taking simple numbers, Acharya will show you how to instantly convert prices into powerful time cycles that can be seen in the markets.



The speakers for the event are Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick & Kapil Dhama.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

