    Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Sunday, 30 January, at 8 pm, with Ashok Devanampriya on “The Double Engulf Index trading strategy”

    In the twelfth webinar on Retail Index Trading Online Conference, we are joined by Ashok Devanampriya, founder of Cautilya Capital. The webinar will go live on this page at 8 pm on Sunday, 30 January.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

    Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in India.

    Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

    It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

    This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19th-30th January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

    Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.

    The event features:

    • • 12 Index Traders

    • • 12 Days of Action

    • • 12 Amazing Strategies, Concept & Ideas


    In this twelfth Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Ashok Devanampriya, founder, Cautilya Capital, share insights on “The Double Engulf Index trading strategy”

    Mr. Ashok Devanampriya is the founder director of Cautilya Capital. He is a Techno Fundamental Investor, Positional Price Action Trader, GANN Practitioner and an Intraday Algo Trader. He preaches the concept of Techno Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets. He has been a Gann practitioner and working on Algo models to be built on Gann methods. He uses price action methods along with Gann levels for positional trading. He is also an algorithmic trader in the Indian derivative market. His robots run automatically without any manual intervention in intraday setups.

    Before the idea of entrepreneurship caught his thoughts, he was associated with many global MNCs like SAP, Toyota and i2. He has 15+ years of experience in the areas of investment banking, equity portfolio management, SAP for banking, SAP for finance, SAP supply chain management, SAP FICO, and business consulting. He has delivered many complex projects in investment banking, automotive, consumer electronics, life sciences, oil & gas, and FMCG industries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific Japan regions.

    Ashok holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from P.E.S. Institute of Technology in Bangalore, India and an MBA in strategic planning from Edinburgh University Business School - United Kingdom. He got his specialisation in effective asset management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

    This webinar includes –

    • • Understand the art of defining the trend.

    • • Understand how institutions trap retail traders finally

    • • Discover the art of trading the double engulf strategy along with clear entry, stop loss and target rules

    The speakers for the event are Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia, Rohit Katwal, Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar and Harish Kumar.

    Click here to know more about the event agenda.

    The series of 12 webinars can be accessed by Pro users at 88 percent discounted price of Rs. 600/- (Rs. 50/- per webinar).

    Moneycontrol users, who are yet to subscribe to Pro, can access the webinar series at a 40 percent discount, i.e. Rs 3000/-.

    To book your seat, click here

    Moneycontrol Pro members get access to actionable insights, investment ideas, webinars, interviews, daily technical picks, global news, access to various events and much more.

    Currently, you can get access to Pro at Rs 365 for an annual subscription, or Re 1 a day under our Financial Freedom Offer. This is a limited period offer. Click here and be a Pro!
    Moneycontrol News
    #Ashok Devanampriya #Double Engulf Index #Nifty Banker 2.0
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 11:52 am
