Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Sunday, 23rd January, at 8 pm, with Vivek Gadodia on “Blue Mountain Strategy for Index Trading”

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in India.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30 January 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.



In this fifth Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Vivek Gadodia, co-founder, Dravyaniti, share insights on “Blue Mountain Strategy for Index Trading”

Vivek is a co-founder of Dravyaniti Consulting. (www.dravyaniti.com). He has rich experience in technology, trading and financial markets. His educational background includes a degree in commerce, master's in management studies from Sydenham and an executive programme in applied finance from IIM-Calcutta. He set up the institutional algo desk at MF Global India (now Phillip Capital). At Dravyaniti, he handles the DNC portfolio which is a suite of non-correlated strategies and has been running trading systems from 2012 onwards. Dravyaniti’s clients include proprietary firms/brokers, HNI/ultra-HNI and family offices. He programmes in multiple languages and teaches two-day basic algo course as a visiting faculty member at BSE Training Institute. Vivek has developed rule-based trading strategies using options by combining futures and options to deliver higher risk-adjusted returns. He loves to travel and trek, especially in the Himalayan region.



• The indexes are driven by a few stocks which have heavy weight. These stocks drive the major returns of the indices, but they also have their share of volatility.



• Our strategy aims to capture the upsides of these stocks while at the same time minimising downsides by appropriate hedges.



• Rather than purely looking at returns, risk-adjusted returns is how we believe a strategy or investment may be evaluated





1. Selection of components

2. Entry rules

3. Exit rules

4. Building the hedges

5. Analysing the performance



Agenda:

The speakers for the event are Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain, Arjun Bhatia and Rohit Katwal.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

