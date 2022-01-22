Moneycontrol PRO & Espresso present Nifty Banker 2.0 on Saturday, 22nd January, at 8 pm, with Rohit Katwal on “Momentum Short - Index Option Selling using trend following on Nifty and Bank Nifty”

Nifty Banker 2.0 is India’s First Retail Index Traders Online Conference to be organised in the country.

Some of the best index traders in India will share their deep trading knowledge with retail traders during this event.

It is an exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family. The online conference is based entirely on Retail Index trading.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars from 19-30 January, 2022 from 8 pm to 10 pm daily.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only.



In this first Nifty Banker 2.0 webinar, watch Rohit Katwal, founder, director, Katwal Asset Management, share insights on “Momentum Short - Index Option Selling using trend following on Nifty and Bank Nifty”

Rohit Katwal, with a background in computer science and MBA in finance, has been trading for a living for last 12 plus years now. Rohit was introduced to stock markets in 2009 by his father Lt Mr Krishan Pratap Singh. With his first trade in Infosys, Rohit understood that he always loved computers and not computer science. Thus his journey in the stock market began. Later, Rohit did his post-graduation in MBA finance to better understand the world of business and finance, side by side working in stock markets. In 2017, he finally decided to quit the job and started trading for a living. In 2019, he founded Katwal Asset Management. Today Katwal Asset Management is helping salaried, retired and busy professionals to make earnings from the stock market through Options Trading. Katwal Asset Management has also ventured into algorithm trading where many strategies are live for clients. In 2020, Rohit wrote "Definitive Guide to Advanced Options Trading" to help novice traders professionally trade and generate monthly income from Options Trading. Today, with his mentoring, Rohit is helping many clients and traders become profitable.



• Options are a dying asset. Pick any option chart and unless the option is deep ITM, it is always in a downtrend. Hence it makes sense to trade in the direction of the trend i.e selling the options and let them go to 0 or trail our profits.



• With a solid fundamental theory in mind, we worked on Momentum Short strategy where we identify options on weekly expiry and pinpoint where the optimum point to go short with clear downtrend and momentum is.



• We can be wrong sometimes on some of the trades but not wrong on all the trades all of the time which is proven by back test of the Momentum Short strategy.



The speakers for the event are Vivek Gadodia, Prashant Mullick, Kapil Dhama, Ananth Acharya, Jay Thakkar, Ameeth Vorra, Harish Kumar, Ashok Devanampriya, Rohit Srivastava, Kushal Jain & Arjun Bhatia.

Click here to know more about the event agenda.

