Moneycontrol PRO and Sharekhan present Investen on March 29 with Prasenjit Paul on 'Investment Methodology'

In this eleventh Investen webinar, watch Prasenjit Paul on 'Investment Methodology' session.

Prasenjit Paul is the author of Amazon best-seller, 'How to Avoid Loss and Earn Consistently in the Stock Market'.

He has been investing in the stock market since 2010 and discovered multiple multibaggers.

Shareholding pattern of Chemcrux Enterprise will reveal that he has generated 15 times return from the stock over the 2017-2021 period. Similarly, he has made 6 times return on investment from Lancer Container.

Apart from these two stocks, his success list includes discovering stocks like Sirca Paints, Can Fin Homes, Caplin Point Labs, Mayur Uniquoters, Ajanta Pharma etc during the early stage.

This webinar includes –

-It is relatively easier to make money during a bull run. It is the market correction phase that separates wheat from the chaff.

-The session will be focused on the kind of stocks that correct less during adverse market situations. There are always a set of stocks that recover faster than the broader market.

-The session will focus on such stock picking methodology to safeguard your investment during market correction.

