In this thirteenth Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Sanket Thakar, on “How to Draw & Trade Curved Trend lines” Click on the video to watch the webinar. Sanket has started trading as a rookie in 2007 when he was a college student. Applying Technical Analysis from 2007 till date. Started my stock broking company in 2009. Worked as an institutional trader in 2018...