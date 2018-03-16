Don't fret over recent correction; Moneycontrol poll sees Sensex at 40K in FY19

The S&P BSE Sensex has plunged a little over 7 percent from its all-time high of 36,443 seen in the month of January, but there is good news for investors. A Moneycontrol poll says the bull run, which started when the Narendra Modi government came to power, is not over yet.

Roughly half of 19 analysts and money managers polled say they expect the index to stay in the 35,000-40,000 range in fiscal year 2018-19.

Two analysts remained exceptionally bullish, saying that the index could go above 40,000 last year, while 39 percent of those polled said the Sensex could stay in the 30,000-35,000 range.

“Serious investors understand that drawdowns of about 10 percent from highs or thereabouts are par for the course. One must also consider the global backdrop; we have a new US Fed Chairperson who seems a bit more hawkish than his predecessors, there is a rise in protectionist rhetoric led by the US and an upward bias to crude and commodities given the recovery in global growth,” Lalit Nambiar, Executive Vice President and Fund Manager (Equity), UTI Mutual Fund, told Moneycontrol.

“When measured against all of this, there is a perception that India has shifted slightly from the macro sweet spot it had occupied for the last 18-24 odd months. That said, the medium term story on India has not changed and is reasonably intact in that it is one of the fastest growing large economies in the world,” he said.

The Nifty, which has risen 13 percent so far in FY18 to touch Mount 11K, is on track to hit fresh record highs in FY19, according to the poll. As many as 47 percent of respondents feel that Nifty could hover in a 500-point range in the next financial year.

On the lower side, Nifty could touch 11,500 while on the higher side it could well hit 12000. As many as 32 percent of respondents feel that there is a possibility of some bit of correction -- so the Nifty could move in a range of 10,500-11500. 11 percent feel that the index will remain below 10500.

There finally seems a ray of light for the earnings story in FY19, which has remained lacklustre for India Inc for the past three years. Most analysts expect India Inc to start reporting double-digit growth in earnings, which could drive the next leg of the rally. Indian equities are trading at 22.6x FY18E earnings.

As many as 79 percent of the respondents polled by Moneycontrol said that earnings growth could touch the double-digit mark in FY19. The rest 21 percent still feel that an earnings recovery to that extent is still some time away.

The 3QFY18 earnings season lost sheen toward the end, led by disappointment from heavy-weights like SBI, Tata Motors, Lupin and ONGC but the earnings picture is getting brighter.

The earnings downgrade to upgrade ratio has weakened from 0.84x to 0.66x QoQ -- 65 companies saw earnings cut of over 3 percent while 43 companies saw earnings upgrades of over 3 percent.

“We have revised our Nifty EPS estimate downward by 3.2% for FY18E and 0.6% for FY19E. We expect Nifty EPS to grow 13% to Rs471 in FY18 and 26% to Rs595 in FY19,” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

Sectors which will be in focus

Most analysts feel that some of the laggards of 2017 could see some movement, such as IT and pharma. Sectors linked to Indian economy should also do well along with consumption.

As many as 43 percent of the respondents said that IT will be the sector to track followed by pharma, infrastructure, FMCG, and financial services.

“During this consolidation phase, we have higher focus on sectors like IT, pharma and export-oriented companies. Given the domestic emphasis on rural sector, companies with the business mix focused on rural areas are likely to do better in the coming 1-2 years. FMCG, agro and fertilizer sectors can do well in the same time,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Akash Singhania, Sr. VP & Fund Manager, Motilal Oswal AMC, said that the consumption sector, including housing and consumer discretionary remains a perpetual strong theme to play.

"Companies in this space would continue to enjoy higher and longer business and earnings growth as they are more secular in nature. They also exhibit higher stability and consistency with lower volatility in stock price performance,” he said.

Singhania further added that retail-oriented banking and finance companies which fund consumption expenditure should also benefit.