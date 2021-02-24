Moneycontrol partners with Stockal to help users invest globally via single platform

Moneycontrol, India’s leading business and finance news platform, has introduced its maiden cross-border investment product powered by Stockal. The platform enables investments in diverse global assets, allowing Moneycontrol users to invest in the United States stock market seamlessly.

Stockal and Moneycontrol aim to help users invest in the global markets in a hassle-free, secure and compliant manner.

The platform will be available on the Moneycontrol website and application. Users can invest in foreign markets by logging into Moneycontrol on desktop/app/Wap and selecting 'Invest Global Tab' under Menu.

The user will be directed to a co-branded microsite. In three-easy steps, which starts with registration, identity confirmation (KYC submission, ID and address proof) and fund addition, users will be able to operate their global investing account, track their investments and manage their portfolio performance in one place.

Puneet Singhvi, President – Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18 said: “Keeping abreast of market trends has seen us consistently serve our users with offerings and services that help them make better, well-informed investment decisions. With our investors having a keen eye on Indian as well as global markets, we have once again pushed boundaries by driving innovation through a highly engaging and value-added service."

"Technology has transcended boundaries in the financial and business space and our collaboration with Stockal sees us make it to the next step in cross-border investments. Ensuring that the Indian investor is now able to track and invest in global markets at their fingertips, we are proud of this partnership that keeps the user at the top of their game,” Singhvi added.

Vinay Bharathwaj, Co-founder & Co-CEO, Stockal said: "We are really excited about this partnership with Moneycontrol to make global investing accessible to each and every Indian investor. I know that many of the investors are under the misconception that investing in US stocks is very expensive."

"Joining hands with Moneycontrol helps us expand our reach to customers to demonstrate that cross border investments are simple and affordable. With the ability to trade in fractional equities and with no account minimums, it has become very easy to invest and participate in the growth of your favourite global companies. This partnership will ensure greater awareness on global investing and open up doors for millions of Indian investors who would like to invest globally," Bharathwaj added.