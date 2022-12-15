 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit | Financials emerge as top bet for 2023

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Bank stocks remain the market’s darlings on the back of an increase in capital expenditure and the cleaning up of bad loans on their balance sheets.

India’s stock markets are not cheap at the moment, but there are pockets of opportunity with good visibility on earnings growth, veteran fund managers said at Moneycontrol’s Mutual Fund Summit. Financials are one such sector.

Currently, the Nifty 50 trades at 20.3x the price-to-earnings ratio, at an 18.8x premium to its historical average of current constituents. While the Nifty has gained over 6 percent this year, the Nifty Bank index has rallied 22 percent, and the Nifty PSU Bank index has advanced 77 percent in this period.

On the back of an increase in capital expenditure and the cleaning up of bad loans on their balance sheets, bank stocks remain the market’s darlings.

“The rally in banks is completely in sync with earnings growth and better asset quality,” said Neelesh Surana of Mirae Asset MF.

Contrary to popular belief, mutual funds are not overweight on financials.