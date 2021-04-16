MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 5: What's driving the startup funding boom In India?

Startup funding in India has been on a tear in 2021. The first hundred days of the year have already produced ten unicorns, firms valued at over a billion dollars or more, compared to 11 in all of 2020. Four consecutive days between April 5 and 8 birthed six unicorns. What's driving the surge? Catch Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia India & Surge, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC, Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha and Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho, discuss this subject and more in the 5th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.

