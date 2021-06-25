MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | When will Nifty cross 16k? Chemical, Pharma & other stocks to buy

Karunya Rao caught up with Alok Singh of BOI Axa, to talk about key levels and triggers to watch for Nifty, banking and auto stocks. Singh also remains constructive on Pharma, IT, Chemical stocks from a long-term view.

