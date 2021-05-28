MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Markets Weekly | Markets on a high as COVID cases taper: This is where you can invest

Indian markets ended the week on a solid footing. Nifty soared to record high today, BSE hit $3 trillion market cap for the first time ever earlier this week. Tapering of COVID cases pan-India also aided investor sentiment. Karunya Rao caught up with Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Consulting, to talk about investment bets at the current levels, portfolio allocation for new retail investors and which sectors show promise for future growth.

