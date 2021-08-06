business Moneycontrol markets weekly | Investment strategy amid high valuations, IPO rush and Nifty hitting 16k Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao caught up with Shibani Sircar Kurian of Kotak AMC to decode the record-breaking market moves that took place this week, and to help retail investors plan their strategies with benchmarks trading near historic levels. Shibani also shared insights on which sectors look the most promising and the research one should do before subscribing to an IPO.