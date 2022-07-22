Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey | Most fund managers see positive returns in next 6 months, prefer mid and smallcaps

BSE

Domestic mutual fund managers are gung ho about the second half of 2022, as most of them expect the benchmark indices to give positive returns, according to the latest edition of the Moneycontrol Market Sentiment Survey.

Of the 11 fund managers surveyed by Moneycontrol, 10 said they expect the next six months to provide positive returns after more than 7 percent decline in the first half of 2022. Sentiment among money managers has become more bullish as only 54 percent of them expected positive returns in the June survey.

Participants in the survey manage assets worth Rs 7.6 lakh crore.

Global and domestic equity markets have been under pressure over the past six months on concerns over high inflation, aggressive tightening of monetary policy by central banks and disruptions in supply chains caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

While the Nifty fell more than 7 percent in the first half, broad-market indices like the Nifty midcap 100 and the Nifty smallcap 100 fell more than 20 percent each during the period.

However, the majority of the fund managers surveyed said that smallcap and midcap stocks are now the most attractive segment of the domestic stock market for a 24-month horizon. Fund managers are of the view that recent correction has made valuations for Indian equities reasonable.

The opinion is in contrast to the previous edition where 73 percent of the fund managers said they were deploying incremental funds into largecap stocks.

The optimism for the domestic market among fund managers is largely driven by their confidence in corporate earnings. Despite concerns over high crude oil and commodity prices over the past six months, fund managers expect corporate earnings to grow 10-15 percent for the third consecutive survey.

The recent decline in global commodity prices has strengthened investors' optimism that corporate earnings will be able to survive any slowdown in global economic activity, while margins, hitherto under pressure, may see recovery in the second half of the current financial year.

Majority of the fund managers still see financial services companies as the most likely outperformers in 2022 despite the Nifty Bank index giving merely 3 percent returns, so far, in 2022.

Metals and commodity-focused companies remain at the top of the list of sectors that will deliver negative returns in 2022. The Nifty metal index has fallen 7.3 percent, so far, in the calendar year 2022.

Fund managers are also expecting the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee to be less aggressive on interest rate hikes. The majority of the surveyed asset managers expect the central bank to raise rates by 75-100 basis points as against 100-125 basis points penciled in June.