Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 07:41 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    PM Modi visits 3 cities to observe vaccine development

    PM Modi visits 3 cities to observe vaccine development

    As the world continues the search for a COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to take a look at the progress of those candidates being developed indigenously. Read here to know more about his three-city tour that involved stops at Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune.

  • Your Money

    EPFO extends deadline for submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra to February 28, 2021

    Taking into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to the virus, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the date for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) to February 28, 2021. Full details here. 

  • Market Watch

    Be cautious as markets rally

    Both the Sensex and Nifty have hit record peaks over large macroeconomic news such as improved Goods and Services (GST) tax collection, positive news regarding COVID-19 vaccine from leading drug makers. While bearish markets often see investors react more erratically, this is not true when markets are green. Here are some things you can avoid doing when markets trade at record highs.

  • Global Watch

    For the world economy, a grim slog tempered by new hopes

    As the United States continues to enter its most rampant transmission yet and European nations continue to remain under lockdown, here's a glance into the global economy as prospects for a meaningful worldwide recovery remain grim.

  • Tech Tattle

    Keeping your Instagram safe

    There is no doubt Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms, with over a billion active users. However lately, it has seen cases of bullying and harassment on its platform. Take a look at some of the tips you can use to keep your account safe while browsing through the app.

  • Coronavirus Check

    SII in process to get emergency approval

    Adar Poonwalla, Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), on November 28 said the vaccine maker is in the process of applying for emergency use license for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield in next two weeks. Read here to know more about this development.

  • Tailpiece

    The dark reality of 'Leave Shaming'

    Romanticising working without any leaves and vacation is becoming common at Indian workplaces amidst COVID-19 led remote working. But this is just not worth it. M Saraswathy tells you exactly why, in this piece. 

Coronavirus Essential | 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated by July 2021; PM Modi to visit Serum Institute

Coronavirus Essential | 30 crore Indians to be vaccinated by July 2021; PM Modi to visit Serum Institute

