you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Last Updated : January 09, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Market rally continues for 3rd week

    Market started the year 2022 on a strong note and continued the winning momentum for the third straight week as FIIs turned net buyers despite rising COVID cases and a hawkish stance by the US Fed. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Full lockdown in Tamil Nadu
    IndiGo starts flights to Port Blair
    Nagaland night curfew

    NEET PG scorecards release

    Close

  • Big Story

    EC announces 2022 Assembly election dates, schedule

  • Coronavirus Check

    World tops 2 million new daily COVID-19 cases

    The world recorded more than two million daily coronavirus cases on average between January 1 and 7 with figures doubling in 10 days. However, Covid-related deaths were at their lowest level since October 2020. More here

  • Tech Tattle

    Best of CES 2022: 10 most interesting products

    If you thought foldable smartphones were neat, say hello to a folding laptop. The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED lets you use its massive 17.3-inch screen as a tablet, or you can just fold it and turn it into a regular laptop. More here

  • Auto

    Motorcycle brands to look out for in 2022

    After having had a fairly lacklustre couple of years, the motorcycle industry is hitting back with some very attractive machines. This includes everything from entry-level standard offerings from Royal Enfield to ultra-exotic, limited edition machines from Ducati. More here

  • Tailpiece

    Several popular cocktails are around 100 years old

    Bloody Mary recently turned 100. But the tomato juice-vodka drink isn't the only centurion to have withstood the test of time. Simple to make, often with few ingredients, and with great stories behind them, several classic cocktails reign supreme even today. More here

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

