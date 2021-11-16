MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Last Updated : November 16, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 10 trading ideas from experts

    “For the coming week, 18,200 – 18,350 is to be seen as a crucial range and till the time we do not surpass it convincingly, we are not completely out of the woods yet,” says Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One. Read more here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    CBSE term 1 exams begin
    West Bengal schools reopening
    Tomorrow:
    FICCI agriculture summit
    Leonid meteor shower

  • Big Story

    Elon Musk offers to sell more Tesla stock


    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the US senator demanded the wealthy pay their “fair share” of taxes. More on this here

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    India resumes quarantine-free entry for foreign tourists


    Travellers from 99 countries, including the US, the UK, Germany, and Australia, will only have to submit a self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel and upload a negative RT-PCR report. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition launched


    The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition has finally been unveiled. The new changes on the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition are primarily aesthetic with a few visual software tweaks to the interface. Check OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Price in India here

  • Auto

    Toyota is chasing hydrogen dream


    The colourful Toyota Corolla Sport that Akio Toyoda steered around the Okayama International Circuit in western Japan was powered by a converted GR Yaris engine running on hydrogen. Such technology could pave the way for a carbon-free world. To know more, click here

  • Tailpiece

    Peek into world’s largest orchestra record

    The 12-minute piece was observed by around 260 auditors from KPMG, charged with ensuring each musician complied with the rules to set a new record, which include not sharing instruments and playing for at least five minutes during the score. Read more here

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.