Last Updated : November 15, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Tarsons Products IPO: 10 things to know

    The initial public offering (IPO) of life sciences company Tarsons Products will open for subscription on November 15 and conclude on November 17. The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.32 crore shares by promoters and an investor. More here

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Joe Biden, Xi Jinping virtual meet
    Sabarimala to reopen
    Tomorrow:
    CBSE term 1 exams begin
    West Bengal schools reopening

  • Big Story

    Future Retail disclosures spell trouble for Amazon


    The disclosures made by Future Retail’s independent directors were part of filings made by Amazon in the Supreme Court. They will result in cancellation of CCI approvals given for all Amazon transactions with the Future Group, and commensurate fines and penalties by ED and other enforcement bodies. More on this here

  • Coronavirus Check

    Zydus Cadila jabs only for adults now


    Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 vaccine ZyCov-D, which has been cleared by India’s drug regulator for those aged 12 years and above, will only be administered to adults as of now under the government’s national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    Netflix AV1 streams now on more devices


    The current rollout includes select Samsung TVs from the company's UHD, QLED and 8K range, Samsung's Frame televisions along with Serif and Terrace models from Samsung that were released in 2020. More here

  • Auto

    Maruti Suzuki aims for more CNG trims


    The company, which sold around 1.62 lakh CNG cars last fiscal year, is also counting on the rapid expansion of CNG dispensing outlets across the country to bring in more CNG products. Read more here

  • Tailpiece

    Family hires band to celebrate school reopening

    A video going viral on social media shows a family in Delhi hiring a band to celebrate the resumption of offline school classes. The band, in the clip, is seen performing outside the school premises as the family has apparently arrived to drop their child. More here

