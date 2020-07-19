A round-up of the most important interesting articles to help you jump start the day.
1 Market BuzzTechnology is an investor’s best friend
The current market environment has led to several fundamentally sound stocks being available at a valuation that is minuscule, as compared to pre-COVID levels. However, for those who closely monitor stock markets with a keen eye for opportunities, COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown presented a unique challenge. How does one keep track of ongoing market developments amidst uncertainty and volatility to spot that one opportunity to capitalise? Being able to leverage such prospects at a moment’s notice is valuable. And this is where technology has simplified investing, making it easy to invest through a few taps on your mobile phone or laptop. Read here.
2 Big Story
One million COVID cases in just 100 hours
Global coronavirus infections passed 14 million, according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach 1 million cases. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13. The United States, with more than 3.6 million confirmed cases, is still seeing huge daily jumps in its first wave of COVID-19 infections. The US reported a daily global record of more than 77,000 new infections on July 16, while Sweden has reported 77,281 total cases since the pandemic began. Read here.
3 Your moneyWhose interest is it, anyway?
When Franklin Templeton announced its decision of winding up six of its debt funds, did it serve any stakeholder’s interest at all? The fund house has sought up to five years for fully liquidating the portfolios. Of course, shorter tenured schemes would get their dues sooner than that. But with some investors taking Franklin court, the Karnataka High Court will now decide what the fund house should do. Now, Franklin isn’t the only fund house to decide what’s best for the investor. One fund house decided to roll over its fixed maturity plans in 2019, when some of their underlying Essel Group securities could not repay lenders (including mutual funds) on time. Read here.
4 Global WatchIndia gets $40 billion FDI from US
The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the US to India has crossed the $40 billion mark so far this year, reflecting the growing confidence of American companies in the country, the head of an India-centric business advocacy group has said. The American companies, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the world economy, have shown great confidence in India and its leadership, said Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), which keeps a track of the major US FDIs in India. In recent weeks alone, the announcement of the FDI into India has been over $20 billion, he said, referring to the announcements made by some of the top companies like Google, Facebook and Walmart. Read here.
5 Tech TattleCOVID rings in trouble for smartphone vendors
Smartphone shipments in India fell 48 percent in June quarter this year to 17.3 million units as the country faced an unprecedented shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a report, research firm Canalys said smartphone vendors faced a "diabolical situation", dealing with both low supply due to a complete halt in production and diminished demand, as online and offline retailers were prohibited from selling smartphones. As local production suffered through the early stages of the second quarter, vendors like Xiaomi and Oppo imported smartphones to meet pent-up demand. Read here
6 Startup TalesSwiggy, Zomato in new ad push
Online food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato have launched new advertising campaigns and offers aimed at attracting customers and reviving demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is that, with people stuck indoors and dine-in restaurants currently out of commission, the online catering business can keep the sector afloat. Designed to show customers that food delivery from the online platforms is safe, Zomato’s new video ad – airing on TV, YouTube and online streaming sites, shows a mother allowing her son to order from the platform. Swiggy, on the other hand, has introduced multiple discounts and offers. Read here.
7 TailpieceExperience Jurassic World, from your couchGoogle has unveiled new augmented reality features that will let the users virtually travel to the ‘Jurassic World’ where dinosaurs ruled the Earth. The search engine giant, in partnership with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia, has brought 10 augmented reality dinosaurs that users can search for and view in their own space using their phone. To experience this feature, users need to search for a dinosaur on Google using a mobile device and tap “View in 3D” to rotate or zoom in and see it up close. Users can then bring the dinosaur into their space with AR and adjust its size to understand how big it is in relation to the things around you. Read here.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 07:10 am