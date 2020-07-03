App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Money market funds see largest redemptions since December 2019: Bank of America

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market equity funds had lost $3.1 billion in their 20th straight week of outflows while developing debt vehicles had lost $1.9 billion.

Reuters

Money market funds saw their largest redemptions since December 2019 in the week to Wednesday, BofA said in a report on Friday, while $7.1 billion was pulled out of equity funds.

BofA said its 'Bull & Bear' indicator was no longer in "buy" territory for the first time since March 17.

Investors also pumped $15.3 billion into bond funds and $2 billion into gold, the report showed.

Close

BofA noted, however, that a current contrarian trade is to buy into emerging market assets and commodities to take advantage of a weaker dollar.

In the week to Wednesday, emerging market equity funds had lost $3.1 billion in their 20th straight week of outflows while developing debt vehicles had lost $1.9 billion.

This brings the total tally of outflows in 2020 for emerging market assets to $91 billion after investors rushed to safe havens as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted financial markets.

The Institute of International Finance reported on Wednesday that portfolio inflows to emerging markets had jumped to $32.1 billion in June from $3.5 billion in May, the bulk of it in debt securities.

 
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Bank of America #Business #coronavirus #International Markets #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.