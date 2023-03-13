 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Monday Mayhem: Market sinks to 5-month low, Rs 4 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped out

Shailaja Mohapatra
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

About 764 shares advanced, 2,748 shares declined and 145 shares were unchanged on March 13 as the market extended losses to the third session on weak global cues following the weekend collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US

When the US sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. That’s what happened with the global markets on March 13 after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) crisis dragged Wall Street lower on Friday. The Sensex closed 897 points lower at 58,237.85. The Nifty slid 258.60 points at 17,154, marking a five-month low.

About 764 shares advanced, 2,748 shares declined, and 145 shares were unchanged. In fact, Nifty fell below the Budget day low of 17,255.20. Investors turned poorer by Rs 4.35 lakh crore.

All sectoral indices ended the day in the red with the fear gauge index or India VIX zooming over 21 percent.

Here’s what dragged the markets lower