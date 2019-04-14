App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monday - Deploy low risk ‘Call Butterfly Spread’ strategy on Nifty in truncated week

Option writers were seen placing bets on either side to take advantage of the time decay. The Nifty PCR open interest wise stands at 1.54, keeping the room open on the upside.

Shubham Agarwal
Whatsapp

The week gone by saw Indian markets gyrating with both Bull and Bear being active. With the onset of election polling, intraday volatility spiked up in the market.

The Nifty50 spot traded in the range of 11500-11700 and ended the week with a loss of 0.19 percent at 11,643. The BankNifty band was wide at 29,600 to 30,200 and closed with a loss of 0.49 percent to 29938.

Auto, Pharma, and FMCG were the top gainers for the week. Auto stocks like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto gained over 5 percent each while beaten down FMCG stocks like Hindustan Unilever along with ITC saw the move of 3.5 percent.

Pharma stocks like Lupin and Cipla gained over 5 percent each. The metal sector was underperformer mainly stock like Vedanta, Sail and Jindal Steel were the top losers.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Over the week midcap stocks like PC Jeweller and Infibeam gained over 12 percent as a mix of short covering and longs was seen. NBFC stock like Ujjivan saw significant long of 6 percent with OI increase of 34 percent while reality stocks like DLF saw short getting added with the price down by 9.5 percent and OI up by 27 percent.

Future data of Indices depicts short in BankNifty while long unwinding was seen in Nifty for the week. With the onset of Q4 results, IT stocks were under limelight as pullback was seen both in TCS and Infy towards their important Put strike of 2000 and 730 respectively.

As results were announced post-closing on Friday, the impact could be witnessed on Monday with cooling off of Volatility.

The Nifty options data saw Monthly 11500-11600 Puts providing strong support and prices saw a rebound, higher end 11800 now act as an immediate vital resistance with Call OI of 2.2 mn shares.

Weekly Nifty range gets narrower to 11600-11700 with an early indication of 11700 Call writers squaring off was seen at end of Friday session.

Considering coming week being truncated with only 3 days working, option writers were seen placing bets on either side to take advantage of the time decay. The Nifty PCR open interest wise stands at 1.54, keeping the room open on the upside.

With uncertainty prevailing over election outcome, Nifty May expiry implied volatility saw an uptick resulting in a spike in India VIX by 260 bps to 20.99.

With Nifty future taking support near its gap area and Spot Nifty forming multiple bottoms at 11550 and reversing from lows shows bull strength.

Further placement of put writers at 11600 with an unwillingness to cover shows positive bias in the market. Thus bullish strategy is advisable. Considering truncated week, low-risk strategy Call Butterfly Spread is recommended.

Call Butterfly Spread is bullish to range bound strategy that offers decent Reward to Risk with low cost. In this Strategy, we need to buy 1 ATM Call, Sell 2 OTM Calls near target level and Buy 1 further OTM call to hedge the risk.

Maximum profit in this strategy is at Call written strike. As theta decay is fast in weekly options, it is idle for deploying Call Butterfly Spread.

image

image (1)

image (2)

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Technicals

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Imran Tahir rem ...

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Title ...

NIA Arrests Fifth Accused in 2017 Lethpora Terror Attack Case

Trailers This Week: Beyoncé's 'Homecoming' on Netflix, SOTY 2 Takes I ...

Karnataka Congress Lodges Complaint with EC About 'Suspicious Black Tr ...

Samwell Tarly of 'Game of Thrones' Gave an Emotional Speech at Show's ...

Dwarf Planet Needs Help With a Name, Astronomers Ask Public For Sugges ...

Julian Assange Will Cooperate with Sweden, But Fight US Extradition Wa ...

Will do Anything to Defeat Narendra Modi, Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal o ...

Instagram Data Reveals India Most Excited for 'Game of Thrones' Finale ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

Jobs crisis in India spiking cynicism among youth towards politics; 't ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.