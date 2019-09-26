App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 10:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL spikes 4% after HSBC upgrades stock to buy; sees attractive valuation at current level

HSBC believes that the company is supported by healthy margins from low-cost operations and the valuation at current level looks attractive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
MOIL jumped over 4 percent on September 26 after HSBC upgraded the stock to buy from hold but has kept the target unchanged at Rs 180 per share. The firm believes that the company is supported by healthy margins from low-cost operations. It further said that the valuation at current level looks attractive.

HSBC has cut FY20-22 EBIT estimates by 13-21 percent on an increase in unit cost and feels that the negative impact is largely offset at profit level by corporate tax cut.

The metal index added over a percent, with MOIL the top gainer.

At 1036 hours, MOIL was quoting at Rs 130.60, up Rs 5.20, or 4.15 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 131.80 and an intraday low of Rs 128.55.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #MOIL

