MOIL rises nearly 5% on revision of manganese ore rates

Share price of MOIL rose nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as company fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from September 01, 2018

The prices of ferro grade ore have been increased by about 5 percent on the existing prices prevailing since Sept 01.

The prices of SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), Chemical Grade and Fines have been continued as prevailing since 01.08.2018. However, a discount at 10 percent will be offered on the prices effective from 01.09.2018 on specific grade of material i.e. BGL523, DBL456 & DBL457.

Also, on sales of BGF534, existing discount of 5 percent during August, 2018 is increased to 10 percent for dispatches during September 2018.

At 13:51 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 188.65, up Rs 4.25, or 2.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 285.50 and 52-week low Rs 162.10 on 24 October, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.92 percent below its 52-week high and 16.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil