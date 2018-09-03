App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL rises nearly 5% on revision of manganese ore rates

On sales of BGF534, existing discount of 5 percent during August, 2018 is increased to 10 percent for dispatches during September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of MOIL rose nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as company fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from September 01, 2018

The prices of ferro grade ore have been increased by about 5 percent on the existing prices prevailing since Sept 01.

The prices of SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), Chemical Grade and Fines have been continued as prevailing since 01.08.2018. However, a discount at 10 percent will be offered on the prices effective from 01.09.2018 on specific grade of material i.e. BGL523, DBL456 & DBL457.

Also, on sales of BGF534, existing discount of 5 percent during August, 2018 is increased to 10 percent for dispatches during September 2018.

At 13:51 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 188.65, up Rs 4.25, or 2.30 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 285.50 and 52-week low Rs 162.10 on 24 October, 2017 and 20 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 33.92 percent below its 52-week high and 16.38 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.