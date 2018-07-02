App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MOIL rises 2% on price revision of different grades of manganese ore, other products

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD), has been increased by Rs 200 PMT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

Share price of MOIL advanced 2.5 percent intraday Monday as company revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective July 1.

The prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn30% & Mn25%), chemical grade and fines have been increased by about 5 percent on the existing prices. However, a discount at 5 percent will be offered on the prices effective from July 01, on specific grade of material BGF534 for dispatches during July'2018.

The basic price of electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD), has been increased by Rs 200 PMT.

Ferro manganese/ferro manganese slag and some identified grades of manganese ore will continue to be sold on e-auction basis as well as through metal mandi (M3) of MSTC.

At 10:20 hrs MOIL was quoting at Rs 175.80, up Rs 2.15, or 1.24 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:26 am

