MOIL Q2 net profit rises 13 pc to Rs 105 cr

Manganese ore producer MOIL reported a 13 percent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 105.10 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The state-owned miner had posted a net profit of Rs 92.69 crore in the year-ago period, MOIL said in a regulatory filing.

During the July-September quarter, the company's total income also rose to Rs 402.86 crore from Rs 329.15 crore during the same period a year ago.

Its expenses were at Rs 227.08 crore during the said quarter, higher from Rs 185.45 crore in the same period last fiscal, the mini-ratna company said.

At present, MOIL operates 10 mines. Six are located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares of the company on October 31 ended 2.04 percent up at Rs 177.95 apiece on BSE.