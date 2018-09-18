Modi-led BJP may not lose many seats in 2019 despite spike in fuel prices and farm distress

Investment Imperative Group

In the run-up to the previous general elections, between September 2013 and May 2014, FIIs bought stocks totaling around Rs 90,000 crore. After the announcement of candidature of Narendra Modi for the top job, markets witnessed stupendous run across sectors in an anticipation of economic reforms and high growth as had been achieved by the prime minister during his tenure in Gujarat.

Global investors are putting in a math to predict an outcome of 2019 so as to build up a portfolio before the election outcome. They are estimating a marginal loss in the range of 10-50 seats, from 2014 tally of 282, considering a recent spike in petrol prices and farm distress as main catalysts.

However, this can reverse in the next few months given the impact of minimum support price (MSP) of agricultural produces, healthcare, policy support for the rupee and industrial growth providing relief for rural and middle-class sections.

The recent correction in broad markets and weakening of rupee can interest select quarters of global investors who would like to bet on a strong mandate for ruling government in 2019. The built up of the portfolio can be targeted between September 2018 and January 2019 before clarity on polls is out for all classes of investors.

Institutions are also considering risks associated with a fractured mandate for the ruling party (anything below the count of 220) which could invite an uncertain investment climate and weaker decision making on the policy front.

Domestic institutional flow holding up markets

Corporate earnings in the first quarter of FY2019 saw strong performance from consumers, pharmaceuticals, metals, mining, auto ancillaries, chemicals, diversified, energy, engineering, fertilizers, non-banking financial services, media, petrochemicals, and textiles. The performance was partially offset by declines in banking, telecom, automobile, cement, ceramics, real estate and steel sectors.

Domestic institutions have continued buying quality stocks at various levels, not allowing the index to see declines as posted by our Asian counterparts in emerging markets. On a year to date basis, BSE Sensex has outperformed all major markets (12.2 percent returns) including US, France, Germany, Japan, China and Russia, with only US markets delivering positive returns at 7 percent. Global investors can benefit from weaker rupee and can buy whenever there are corrections over the next six months.

Retail investors should avoid fence sitting

Buying thematic funds or stock picking in select sectors including consumers, pharmaceuticals, commodities, export-oriented business, can be considered alpha generating strategy in the current scenario.

Quality investments over the next couple of quarters can garner high returns post 2019 general elections. India’s growth story remains largely intact with major concerns including trade wars, oil prices being global in nature.

OPEC has given subdued estimates on oil prices as demand for oil is expected to be low in 2019 on weaker global trade and lower demand for China. As both China and India, target electric vehicle mobility by 2020, the current run-up in oil prices might very well be its last for the foreseeable future. On a long-term fundamental plane, oil prices should settle around $60 per barrel as compared to current prices of around $80 per barrel.

On the trade war front, India can fill the void of global trade by offering a strong partnership backed quid pro quo model to the western world. Hence, we can see more factories springing up here (recent example – electronics manufacturing) as compared to any other major country globally.

From the perspective of global giants, India continues to offer high growth opportunities subject to the stable political environment and transparent governance across sectors. We might see renewed interest or allocation prior to 2019 general elections as clarity emerges on next government formation.

Disclaimer: The author is a Founder and Managing Director of the Investment Imperative Group. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.