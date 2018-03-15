MMTC shares rally 19% ahead of board meet to consider bonus share issue

MMTC shares rallied nearly 19 percent intraday Thursday ahead of board meeting to consider bonus share issue next week.

The state-owned trading company informed exchanges that the board of directors will consider and approve the proposal for issue of bonus shares subject to consent of the President of India, in its meeting to be held on March 19, 2018.

The company said the competent authority has approved for closure of the trading window for the above purpose with immediate effect i.e. from March 14 to March 21, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 11:36 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 60.45, up Rs 8.70, or 16.81 percent on the BSE.