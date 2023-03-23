 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M's new EV business to be value accretive: Nomura

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

On March 22, M&M announced a wholly owned subsidiary NewCo for last-mile mobility, which has raised around Rs 600 crore from the International Finance Corporation

The new electric vehicle (EV) businesses of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) could be value accretive, brokerage firm Nomura said on March 23.

“MM’s core business is trading at ~1x FY23F EV/Sales. We estimate the ‘NewCo’ valuation could be ~2.5x FY23F EV/sales; hence, we think the fundraising should be value accretive,” the brokerage said in a report a day after M&M announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary NewCo for last-mile mobility (LMM).

The auto major also announced the raising of around Rs 600 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the business. After the infusion, IFC will own 9.97 percent to 13.64 percent stake in the subsidiary.

