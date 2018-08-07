App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M touches 52-week high ahead of June quarter results

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the company is seen reporting a 54 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 1180 crore for the quarter under review.

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) touched 52-week high of Rs 945, gained 1.3 percent intraday Tuesday ahead of June quarter (Q1FY19) numbers to be declared today.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the company is seen reporting a 54 percent year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 1180 crore for the quarter under review. During last year same quarter the company had posted a net profit of Rs 766 crore

The company's July 2018 total production stood at 47,605 units against 46,267 units in July 2017. Its total sales stood at 44,563 units and exports was at 2550 units.

For the month of July 2018 the company sold 47,199 units in its automotive segment, registering a 13 percent year-on-year driven by commercial vehicle segment.

Its commercial vehicle sales grew by 28 percent year-on-year to 19,284 units and three-wheeler sales increased 47 percent to 5,540 units in Q1

At 09:31 hrs Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 938.80, up Rs 5.75, or 0.62 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 09:42 am

