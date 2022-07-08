M&M stock hits all-time high as EV biz gets Rs 1,925 cr investment

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit all-time high levels in early deals on July 7 after the company announced incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake its four wheel passenger electric vehicles business.

"British International Investment (BII), the UK’s Development Finance Institution and impact investor and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have executed a binding agreement to invest up to Rs. 1,925 crores each into a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M that will be newly incorporated (“EV Co.”). BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crores in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs. 70,070 crores, resulting in 2.75% to 4.76% ownership for BII in the EV Co.," M&M said in a stock exchange filing.

M&M will carve out the EV assets of current business for the new entity named EV Co. The EV Co. will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles.

Following the announcement, the stock jumped over 5 per cent to a hit a 52-week high of Rs 1191.90 on BSE. However, a profit booking at high pushed the stock a bit lower. At 10:20am the scrip traded at Rs 1145.30 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex was at 54,411.10, up 232.64 points or 0.43 percent.

M&M said the total capital infusion for the EV Co. is envisaged to be approximately Rs 8,000 crore between FY24 and FY 27 for the planned product portfolio. M&M and BII will also work to onboard other investors.

The move comes after Tata Motors announced last year a similar investment from TPG Rise Climate. The Sumo-maker also carved out its EV business in a separate entity and has plan to launch 10 new models by 2025.

“We are extremely delighted to have BII as a partner in our SUV electric journey. In BII, we have found a like-minded long-term partner who is committed to combating the climate emergency,” said Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra. “Mahindra has been a pioneer in the electric vehicles space, and we are confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future.”

It is expected that the first round of BII’s capital investment will be completed not later than June 2023 on fulfilment of conditions precedent and the balance post completion of certain milestones in FY24.