M&M shares rise as automaker posts highest ever auto sales in March

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 03, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST

For FY23, the automaker saw a 59 percent jump in total sales of passenger vehicles which stood at 359,253 units as against FY22's 225,895 units.

Shares of automaker Mahindra & Mahindra inched higher in early trade on April 3 as investors cheered the company's highest ever monthly auto sales during March.

The company recorded its highest ever total auto sales of 66,091 units in March, up 21 percent from 56,643 units year ago.

Passenger vehicle sales grew 30 percent on year to 35,997 units while three-wheelers sales jumped 41 percent to 5,697 units from 4,043 units a year ago.

At 11.49 am, shares of M&M were trading at Rs 1,168.65 on the National Stock Exchange, up nearly 1 percent from the previous close. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 1,180.