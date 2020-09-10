172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mm-shares-climb-after-clsa-maintains-buy-call-5820441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

M&M shares climb after CLSA maintains buy call

CLSA believes RoE enhancement is a key focus as the management of the company reiterated its medium-term 18 percent consolidated RoE target. ​

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) climbed over a percent higher in morning trade on September 10 after global brokerage firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock.

As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA has set a target price of Rs 730 for M&M and said that the company has a strong near-term outlook.

CLSA believes RoE enhancement is a key focus as the management of the company reiterated its medium-term 18 percent consolidated RoE target. ​

Supply constraints are a bigger issue than demand, especially in the SUV segment, CLSA said.

The global brokerage firm highlighted that the company expects rural incomes to improve year-on-year (YoY).

On September 9, Mahindra Electric Mobility said it has globally launched its MESMA 48 platform for EVs, which has to date powered over 11,000 such vehicles on Indian roads.

Shares of M&M traded 0.81 percent higher at Rs 619.20 on BSE at 10:30 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 10:47 am

