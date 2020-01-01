M&M share price rises after December tractor sales beats analyst estimates

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained a percent intraday on January 1 after tractor sales in December matched analyst expectations.

The company sold 17,990 tractors in December 2019, higher by 3 percent compared to 17,404 tractors sold in the same month last year. The poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 estimated sales at 16,700 units for the month.

Domestic tractor sales grew by 4 percent year-on-year to 17,213 units in December 2019.

On the automobile front, M&M sold 39,230 units, which was lower by 1 percent YoY, but were in line with analyst expectations.

Domestic auto sales increased 1 percent year-on-year to 37,081 units, but exports dropped 30 percent to 2,149 units in December 2019.

Commercial vehicle sales during the month dropped 5 percent to 16,018 units, but passenger vehicle sales increased 4 percent to 15,691 units compared to December 2018.

"Our performance in the month of December is as per year-end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division said.

Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra & Agri sector."