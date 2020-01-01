M&M share price rises after December tractor sales beats analyst estimates

Commercial vehicle sales during the month dropped 5 percent to 16,018 units, but passenger vehicle sales increased 4 percent to 15,691 units compared to December 2018.
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained a percent intraday on January 1 after tractor sales in December matched analyst expectations.
The company sold 17,990 tractors in December 2019, higher by 3 percent compared to 17,404 tractors sold in the same month last year. The poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 estimated sales at 16,700 units for the month.
Domestic tractor sales grew by 4 percent year-on-year to 17,213 units in December 2019.
On the automobile front, M&M sold 39,230 units, which was lower by 1 percent YoY, but were in line with analyst expectations.
Domestic auto sales increased 1 percent year-on-year to 37,081 units, but exports dropped 30 percent to 2,149 units in December 2019.
Commercial vehicle sales during the month dropped 5 percent to 16,018 units, but passenger vehicle sales increased 4 percent to 15,691 units compared to December 2018.
"Our performance in the month of December is as per year-end sales outlook and currently we are also comfortable with our overall stock levels," Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division said.
Rajesh Jejurikar, President - Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra said, "Tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra & Agri sector."The stock was quoting at Rs 534.90, up Rs 3.45, or 0.65 percent on the BSE at 1347 hours IST.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.