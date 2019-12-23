M&M share price gains after Goldman Sachs retains bullish view with a 27% potential upside

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra gained a percent intraday on December 23 after Goldman Sachs maintained bullish stance on the stock with a target of Rs 672, implying a 26.6 percent potential upside from current levels.

"The highly diversified business structure resulted in lower valuation multiples. The focus on core business segments could drive additional value for company," said the brokerage.

Mahindra announced leadership changes in the Group Corporate Office and the auto and farm sectors.

"Over the next fifteen months, senior leaders at Mahindra & Mahindra will be retiring. Top management succession plans have been announced on December 20," said the company in its BSE filing.

Anand Mahindra, who is currently Executive Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the board with effect from April 1, 2020.

Pawan Goenka will be re-designated as MD and CEO with effect from same date, till his retirement a year later.

"There will be no change in any reporting relationships as a result of this re-designation. He will continue to retain direct responsibility for SsangYong Motors, the Mahindra Ford Joint Venture, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, Automobili Pininfarina and Mahindra Automotive North America during the transition period pre his retirement," M&M said.

Anish Shah will join the M&M board on the same day as Deputy MD and Group CFO and then he will be appointed as Managing Director and CEO on April 2, 2021.

The company said on April 1, 2020, Rajesh Jejurikar would join the M&M board as Executive Director (auto and farm sectors), and C P Gurnani, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra will join the Board as a non-executive Director.

For the auto and farm sectors (AFS), M&M said Rajan Wadhera would retire and step down from his executive role as President auto sector and Hemant Sikka will head the farm equipment sector.

Veejay Nakra will be appointed CEO of auto division and R Velusamy will be appointed Chief of Global Product Development (automotive), it added.

The stock was quoting at Rs 531.65, up Rs 0.85, or 0.16 percent on the BSE at 1116 hours IST.